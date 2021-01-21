Khushali Kumar and Parth Samthaan feature in Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal’s romantic track Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham 

Khushali Kumar and Parth Samthaan recently gave their fans a sneak peek of their next single 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham'. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, the duo today released their first track together. The soulful romantic song presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series reunites Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar after the success of their electro-folk track 'Ta Chuma' and also marks the first time that Khushali Kumar and Parth Samthaan will be working together.

‘Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' composed by Manan Bhardwaj and penned by Rashmi Virag, was originally composed by Rajesh Roshan, and was written by Javed Akhtar. Interestingly, the music video directed by Mohan S Vairaag, not only captures the electrifying chemistry between Khushali and Parth but also tells a beautiful story of how love always finds its way back to you.

Says actress designer, Khushali Kumar, "This song, beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, is a love story marinated with the pros and cons of stardom. I had a blast shooting this with Parth Samthaan and after the response, we received for our teaser, I can't wait to see how the audience reacts to the song."

Adds actor Parth Samthaan, "When I heard 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' for the first time, I absolutely loved it and I'm sure the audience will feel the same way now that it's out. Working with Khushali has been fun and that’s what you will see on the screen. I'm so happy I could be a part of this track and I hope it lives up to the kind of buzz it created with the teaser."

Tulsi Kumar adds, "It was great teaming up with Jubin for this single. The melody is so soothing and its beauty lies in its simplicity. I am so excited to be collaborating with my sister Khushali again. The video has turned out to be so beautiful and relatable.”

"'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' has a lot of soul to it. It's a track you can relate to and it was such a pleasure working with Tulsi after Ta Chuma. Kaushal's on-screen chemistry with Parth is looking fresh and interesting, a big hug to the whole team,” says Jubin Nautiyal.

Says T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar, "'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' is a simple melodic tune that will easily connect with the audience.”

