The New Global Health Order

In the wake of the overreach by governments, government leaders have made it quite apparent that they want to go even further in the future as part of a global response to a pandemic.

A letter signed by 24 world leaders from Europe, Africa and Asia as well as the World Health Organization appeared in newspapers around the world on March 30, 2021. Thanks to the Telegraph, here is the text of the letter in its entirety with all bolds being mine:

"The Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge to the global community since the 1940s.

At that time, following the devastation of two world wars, political leaders came together to forge the multilateral system. The aims were clear – to bring countries together, to dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation, namely peace, prosperity, health and security.

Today we hold the same hope that, as we fight to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic together, we can build a more robust international health architecture that will protect future generations.

There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone. The question is not if, but when. Together, we must be better prepared to predict, prevent, detect, assess and effectively respond to pandemics in a highly co-ordinated fashion. The Covid-19 pandemic has been a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everybody is safe.

We are, therefore, committed to ensuring universal and equitable access to safe, efficacious and affordable vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for this and future pandemics.

Immunisation is a global public good and we will need to be able to develop, manufacture and deploy vaccines as quickly as possible.

This is why the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) was set up in order to promote equal access to tests, treatments and vaccines and support health systems across the globe. ACT-A has delivered on many aspects, but equitable access is not achieved yet. There is more we can do to promote global access.

To that end, we believe that nations should work together towards new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response. Such a renewed collective commitment would be a milestone in stepping up pandemic preparedness at the highest political level. It would be rooted in the constitution of the World Health Organisation, drawing in other relevant organisations key to this endeavour, in support of the principle of health for all.

Existing global health instruments, especially the International Health Regulations, would underpin such a treaty, ensuring a firm and tested foundation on which we can build and improve.

The main goal of this treaty would be to foster an all of government and all of society approach, strengthening national, regional and global capacities and resilience to future pandemics. This includes greatly enhancing international co-operation to improve, for example, alert systems, data-sharing, research and local, regional and global production and distribution of medical and public health counter-measures such as vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and personal protective equipment.

It would also include recognition of a "One Health" approach that connects the health of humans, animals and our planet. And such a treaty should lead to more mutual accountability and shared responsibility, transparency and co-operation within the international system and with its rules and norms.

To achieve this, we will work with heads of state and governments globally, and all stakeholders including civil society and the private sector. We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a time when Covid-19 has exploited our weaknesses and divisions, we must seize this opportunity and come together as a global community for peaceful co-operation that extends beyond this crisis. Building our capacities and systems to do this will take time and require a sustained political, financial and societal commitment over many years.

Our solidarity in ensuring that the world is better prepared will be our legacy that protects our children and grandchildren and minimises the impact of future pandemics on our economies and our societies.

Pandemic preparedness needs global leadership for a global health system fit for this millennium. To make this commitment a reality, we must be guided by solidarity, fairness, transparency, inclusiveness and equity."

Here are the 24 signatories

J. V. Bainimarama, prime minister of Fiji; António Luís Santos da Costa, prime minister of Portugal; Klaus Iohannis, president of Romania; Boris Johnson, prime minister of the United Kingdom; Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda; Uhuru Kenyatta, president of Kenya; Emmanuel Macron, president of France; Angela Merkel, chancellor of Germany; Charles Michel, president of the European Council; Kyriakos Mitsotakis, prime minister of Greece; Moon Jae-in, president of the Republic of Korea; Sebastián Piñera, president of Chile; Carlos Alvarado Quesada, president of Costa Rica; Edi Rama, prime minister of Albania; Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa; Keith Rowley, prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago; Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Netherlands; Kais Saied, president of Tunisia; Macky Sall, president of Senegal; Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain; Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway; Aleksandar Vučić, president of Serbia; Joko Widodo, president of Indonesia; Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine; Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation

Note that the United States, Russia and China did not sign the letter.

I found the comparison to the 1940s fascinating given that an estimated 45 million civilians (not including up to 50 million in China alone) and 15 million military personnel died during the Second World War, a far cry from the roughly 2.8 million lives that the COVID-19 may have claimed. This letter is propaganda at its very best.

As well, it is important to note that, despite their repeated fumbling over the past year, the World Health Organization is set to play a key role in the "new global health order" and will be strengthened under the new global approach recommended by these 24 leaders. Additionally, please note that the signatories have set course for a universal vaccine solution to future pandemics, an approach that plays right into the hands of the world's foremost vaccinologist, epidemiologist (sarcasm intended) and funder of the World Health Organization, Mr. Bill Gates. This is particularly evident in this quote "The Covid-19 pandemic has been a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everybody is safe.'

Given that one of the purported goals of the new globalized health system is to "….minimize the impact of future pandemics on our economies and our societies…" and that Boris Johnson, architect of one of the world's strictest lockdowns is one of the signatories does not bode well for the future, particularly since BoJo seems quite reluctant to restore civil rights in the United Kingdom.

God help us all. For the past year we have seen just how politics and medicine make poor bedfellows and the signatories of this letter/pandemic treaty want to ensure that politicians remain in control of our health as they set up an endless "protective tyranny".

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results