The World Health Organization’s Guidance on Vaccinating Children for COVID-19

While some of the world's advanced economies are heavily promoting their programs for vaccinating children with one of the COVID-19 vaccines that has been approved for emergency usage, the World Health Organization has weighed into the debate with its own recommendations.

Let's start by looking at some of the nations that have approved COVID-19 vaccines for children:

Other nations that have proposals in place to vaccinate children include Austria, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania and Spain.

Now, let's look at what the World Health Organization has to say. Here's what the World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus had to say about vaccinating children for COVID-19 during the May 14, 2021 media briefing:

Now, let's look at the current guidance for vaccinating children as found on this webpage on the World Health Organization's website:

Just in case this information disappears as things are prone to do in the post-truth era, here is the entire webpage:

Given that the World Health Organization has been a key driver behind the response of governments to the COVID-19 pandemic and that key public health officials in many nations have close ties with the organization , one has to wonder why so many governments are ignoring its guidance on vaccinating children with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. It also begs the question; are the social media companies going to sanction the World Health Organization and any of their users for going against their platforms' mantra of vaccinating the world?

