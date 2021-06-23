Kate Middleton Swapped Her Skinny Jeans For This $89 Cropped Pair

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits ‘The Urban Nature Project’ at The Natural History Museum on June 22, 2021 in London, England. The Natural History Museum’s five-acre site is being transformed into an accessible and biologically diverse green space. There will be new outdoor galleries showcasing the Museum’s scientific research, providing a space for the public to learn about the diversity of life on Earth and how our planet has changed over time. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It seems Kate Middleton agrees that skinny jeans are over. On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge and a former skinny jeans fan donned a pair of cropped, light-wash jeans from & Other Stories, during a visit to London’s Natural History Museum.

She paired the jeans with a salmon Chloé blazer and Meghan Markle-approved Veja sneakers. It’s not the first time that the Duchess of Cambridge has worn the popular (and refreshingly affordable) brand. Back in May, Middleton wore a similar & Other Stories pair to get vaccinated. She also has gravitated toward pink-hued clothing lately, choosing a fuchsia Alexander McQueen dress to meet Jill Biden earlier this month.

Skinny jeans fell out of favor earlier this year when TikTok users labeled them passé, along with side parts and laugh-cry emojis. If you need further proof, according to global fashion search platform Lyst, over the last year, baggy jeans increased 110%.

Though Middleton has long worn skinny jeans, back in May, she traded the silhouette for a pair of capri trousers. With this most recent look, the Duchess is joining celebs like Katie Holmes and Hailey Bieber who have taken to baggier, cropped styles.

If you’re ready to make the switch, too, Middleton’s pair is only $89 and available in a wide range of colors. Shop them, below.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29



Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results