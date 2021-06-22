Austin Trahern On Some of the World’s Top Golf Courses

The game of golf is played around the world. In many countries, there are prestigious golf courses where major championships are held. These golf courses provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience to the average golfer. Austin Trahern, a sports enthusiast and golfer from Denver, Colorado, shares many of the world’s top golf courses and some of their special features.

Ballybunion

Ballybunion is located in County Kerry, Ireland. It is a beautiful seaside course with many challenging, high-value holes. There are two courses on the premises: the Old Course and the Trent Jones Cashen Course. The Old Course was founded in 1906 with additions in 1936.

While Ballybunion is a unique and valuable golf course, its remote location has somewhat disqualified it from holding major tournaments. This has held back its global prestige in some ways. If you are looking for a peaceful, awe-inspiring round of golf, a trip to Ireland may be worth it for you.

Pacific Dunes

Located in Bandon, Oregon, the course was built in 2001 and is renowned as one of the top tracks in the United States. The course was artfully designed to make it seem like it was built in an untouched natural area. It is less difficult than other competing courses, making it the perfect destination for recreational golfers who want to get their feet wet on a world-class course.

PebbleBeach

Located in California, this famous course was built in 1919. It is well-known as the best public golf course in the United States. It is an annual stop on the PGA Tour, and it has hosted five U.S. Opens. Nine holes front on the ocean, making for an interesting challenge for experienced golfers. Golfers from across the United States have seen this course on television all their lives, and there is a special thrill to playing a game here.

Augusta National Golf Club

Home of the Masters , the Augusta National Golf Club is located in Georgia. Built in 1933, it has been reworked several times over the years. It is a perfectly prepared, painstakingly maintained course. Experienced golfers will enjoy walking in the footsteps of history’s greatest players and enjoying the beauty and challenge of the course for themselves.

St. Andrews (Old Course)

Located in Scotland and dating back to the 1400s, this is the oldest continuously played golf course in the world and is the birthplace of the game. It is historically one of the most important courses in the game. It has various extra-challenging features like rolling greens, blind spots, and the difficult Road Hole.

Nearly every golf course in the world owes part of its history and design to this course. A trip to Scotland should be anchored by a visit to this outstanding course.

Royal County Down Golf Club

This course is located in Newcastle, Northern Ireland . It was designed by Old Tom Morris but has been renovated by many more recent architects, including Donald Steel. Mountains and heather-covered dunes surround the course. The bunkers are especially well laid out.

Pine Valley (New Jersey) Golf Club

This course is built on the unique pine barrens terrain in southwest New Jersey. A work designed by many architects, this course has something for everyone. It is one of the most challenging golf courses in the world, and it has a huge amount of acreage per hole. The course is brutal for even experienced golfers and it can be taken as one of the great challenges in your quest to improve your skills.

Royal Melbourne Golf Club (West)

Built in 1926, this course is located in Melbourne, Australia. It is an incredibly challenging course with significant bunkers with edges a foot tall. The holes are laid out so that distance is not important, but the angle of your shot is paramount.

Merion Golf Club (East)

In Ardmore, Pennsylvania, Merion Golf Club has long been thought of as the best tight-acreage course in the United States. The course hosted the 2013 U.S. Open. It was extremely challenging for today’s heavy hitters who had difficulty coping with the layout.

National Golf Links of America

This course is located in Southampton, New York, and has a beautiful seaside setting. It was the site of the 2013 Walker Cup. Strategy is key when playing National Golf Links. It is an homage to the best British golf holes with their own challenging features.

Enjoying Golf All Over the World

No matter where you want to travel, you will find a golf course to visit. Playing on a championship-level golf course can be a humbling experience, but taking the opportunity to match yourself against the professionals’ skills can be enlightening.

Austin Trahern encourages golfers to plan their travel both within the United States and abroad with an eye to the best golf courses that they can visit.