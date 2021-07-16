Compensation for COVID-19 Vaccine Victims

Recent news from Norway may provide us with a glimpse of what lies ahead for many nations that have basically forced their citizens into accepting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Back in mid-April 2021, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) posted this news on its website:

Here is a key quote from the article with my bold:

"Since use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was put on hold on 11th March, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has considered further use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Norway, together with other experts.

"We now know significantly more about the association between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare but severe incidents with low platelet counts, blood clots and haemorrhages, than when Norway decided to pause use of the AstraZeneca-vaccine in March," says Geir Bukholm, Director of the Division of Infection Control and Environmental Health at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

"Based on this knowledge, we come with a recommendation to remove the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Coronavirus Immunisation Programme in Norway," says Bukholm.

Calculations have been performed based on Norwegian data where the risk of dying from COVID-19 disease among the different age groups is compared with the risk of dying from the severe, but rare, condition with severe blood clots observed after AstraZeneca vaccination.

"Since there are few people who die from COVID-19 in Norway, the risk of dying after vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine would be higher than the risk of dying from the disease, particularly for younger people," says Bukholm."

Norwegians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose will be offered another vaccine for their second dose."

Now, let's look at some more recent news from Norway dated July 2, 2021:

Thanks to Google Translate, here is a translation of the screen capture:

"Receives compensation after AstraZeneca vaccination

Three claimants are granted compensation by the Norwegian Patient Injury Compensation (NPE) due to serious side effects after the AstraZeneca vaccine."

Here is more information from the news item with the bold being mine:

"These are the first to be upheld for vaccine damage in connection with the covid-19 pandemic in Norway.

All three received the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was later withdrawn from the national vaccination program due to several cases of severe blood clots, low platelets and bleeding.

One case concerns a female health worker in her 40s who died in March. The woman was prioritized in the vaccine queue due to her position as a health worker.

She leaves behind a husband and children.

In the other two cases, the patients, a female health worker and a man in their 30s, survived. The man is still struggling with major repercussions after a similar course of the disease.

The three who have been upheld do not want to be interviewed, but the two who survived speak anonymously via NPE.

– I was admitted with great pain. It was frightening to follow the news about others who had just died from the same vaccine I had received, the man says on the phone from Rikshospitalet.

Both he and the female health worker, who are both in their 30s, emphasize to NPE that they believe people must take the vaccine as recommended by the health authorities.

– I had a severe cerebral haemorrhage and a blood clot. At the hospital, I received many calls from friends and family wondering if I was still alive, she says.

Both are still on sick leave and unsure of how long the vaccine damage will be."

Here is how the issue with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (among others) was reported on the Norwegian Patient Injury Compensation (NPE) website as shown here:

Here are some quotes on the NPE's assessment of the AstraZeneca vaccine with the bold being mine:

"Our assessment is that the vaccine was the cause of the serious side effects some people have had. We have good medical information in the relevant cases, including the research material that Rikshospitalet has done about these very special immune reactions. Therefore, we uphold the applicants, and will now calculate the size of the compensation, says Rolf Gunnar Jørstad, director of NPE.

Compensation applicants will be reimbursed for financial loss the damage has led to, and any compensation for permanent damage. In the event of death, expenses in connection with the funeral and loss of a breadwinner during a transition period are covered."

Isn't it refreshing to see that a government will actually admit that there are significant and severe consequences to the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines rather than insisting that there is no link between the two?

Here is additional information on other applications for compensation related to the side effects of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna Covid Vaccines with bolds being mine:

"NPE has received 77 applications for compensation for side effects of coronavirus vaccine. 53 of them received the AstraZeneca vaccine, eleven received Pfizer and six received Moderna. In seven of the cases, it is still unclear which vaccine was given.

Eight of the 77 cases concern deaths: Four of them received AstraZeneca, one Moderna, two Pfizer and in two of the cases it is still unclear which vaccine the deceased had received.

The three youngest were health workers in their 30s and 40s and received the AstraZeneca vaccine, while the other four were older people who received either Moderna, Pfizer or another vaccine.

We have thus taken a position on the connection between the vaccine and the death in one of the eight cases, and are now working to clarify the possible connection in the other seven cases, says Jørstad in NPE.

It is also important to recall that Science Norway reported the deaths of 100 nursing home patients with ten of those being directly related to the administration of Pfizer's mRNA vaccine and a possible connection for another 26 patients. In 59 cases, a link to the vaccine was "unlikely".

Given the social democracy-leanings of the Norwegian government, it is not terribly surprising that they have been among the world's first nations to compensate victims of the COVID-19 vaccines. This development does beg the question; how long will it be before other governments around the world are forced to compensate their citizens for severe injury and death that is related to the administration of incompletely tested and novel coronavirus vaccines?

Only time will tell whether we are dancing on the edge of a knife. And, don't forget that Big Pharma has been indemnified from any injuries resulting from their COVID-19 vaccine experiment so it's our tax dollars that will be used to pay the injured parties.

