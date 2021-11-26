The COVID-19 Vaccination Assembly Line

Just a very brief posting on something that many of us have anticipated over the past two or three months as it became apparent that 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccines would not prove to be effective over the medium-term. Here's the latest from the Times of Israel:

Only time will tell us whether this is due to a new variant, the fact that children down to the age of five years are not yet fully vaccinated or the fact that the current COVID-19 vaccines have a very short effective "shelf life" once they are injected. With Israel being the COVID-19 vaccine "canary in the coal mine", one has to wonder how long it will be before other nations follow the fourth dose protocol.

And, once again, this is what happens when drugs are not fully tested before they are rolled out for public consumption.

