Anthony Fauci, NIAID and Monkey Island

I don't have anything to add to this press release from Congresswoman Nancy Mace (South Carolina 1) regarding her letter to NIAID Director Anthony Fauci with my bolds:

"December 1, 2021

Press Release

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Nancy Mace (SC-01) released the following statement on her letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci on requesting information on the disturbing housing of monkeys for testing purposes on Morgan Island in South Carolina’s First Congressional District:

“The deeper I dig into the taxpayer funded animal testing of Dr. Fauci’s, the more horrific it gets. I’ve always heard stories about Morgan Island in my District, off the coast of St. Helena, but like many I thought it was a sanctuary for retired and rescued monkeys,”said Rep. Mace.

“Recently we found out that up to 600 of these monkeys are captured every year from the island and subjected to cruel and barbaric testing from NIAID, including purposefully infecting them with debilitating and painful diseases while withholding pain relief. This is abhorrent.

“Today, as I await answers from Dr. Fauci regarding his tests on Beagles, I have sent him yet another letter demanding information on Morgan Island.”"

Here is the letter:

And, just in case it disappears as items on the internet are prone to do in the post-truth era, here is a screen capture of the entire webpage which has been archived here:

Here is an interesting discussion on the issue:

If this is true (and we don't know the veracity of the story at this point in time), should this man really be influencing Washington's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? It will be interesting to see if Fauci is capable of dancing his way out of this one.

