The Lethality of COVID-19 – Who Is Dying?

We keep hearing from the mainstream/legacy media that the death count from the SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps rising, a narrative that we have now been exposed to for the past 18 months, however, what we rarely hear about is the data behind the "death data". Thanks to an updated recent study by Swiss Policy Research (SPR) we know have some of the data which will help us put the pandemic deaths into perspective.

Let's start with a definition. The term median is defined as:

"...the middle number in a sorted, ascending or descending, list of numbers and can be more descriptive of that data set than the average."

The median is calculated as follows:

1.) Arrange the data in numerical order (i.e. age of death).

2.) Count how many numbers you have.

3.) If you have an odd number, divide by 2 and round up to get the position of the median number.

4.) If you have an even number, divide by 2.

In other words, the median divides a list of numbers into a lower half and an upper half. In the case of this posting, the median divides the ages of those who died with COVID-19 into a younger half and an older half.

Here is a table from SPR showing the median age of COVID-19 deaths for a number of advanced and advancing economy nations:

In some cases the median age of death from COVID-19 exceeds the median age of death from all causes. As well, if you access the report from the SPR website, you will note that the table has links to the sources of the median age data for each nation. As well, it is important to note that in many nations, up to 90 percent of COVID-19 deaths are among people aged 70 years and older.

Lastly, here is a bar graph showing the percentage of deaths among residents in care homes to February 2021:

As you can see, in several nations, the percentage of the nation's COVID-19 deaths among residents in care homes is in excess of 60 percent.

When you read or hear about the growing number and rising total number of COVID-19 deaths, you need to keep this information in mind since it clearly shows that the elderly are the most vulnerable, something that the legacy media seems incapable of sharing with their reading or viewing public. If anything, we should be holding governments responsible for abdicating their responsibility to care for their aging citizens.

