Which Nations Don’t Condemn Nazism?

There is little doubt that the neo-Nazi/far right/nationalist movement plays an important and rather controversial role in Ukraine's history. Back in December 2021 before Russia took military actions in Ukraine and given the nation's experience with its own current and historical association with Nazis and the modern Nazi movement, an interesting resolution was sponsored by Russia in the United Nations General Assembly and was voted on by the U.N.'s membership.

The United Nations issued a call for input on the motion entitled "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance" (aka General Assembly resolution 76/149) which closed on July 12, 2021 as shown here:

Here is background on the resolution from the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human rights:

"Beginning in 2012, the General Assembly has adopted annual resolutions mandating the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance to produce two reports – one for the Human Rights Council and one for the General Assembly – on combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. As mandated by the resolutions, the Special Rapporteur has presented six reports—three to the Human Rights Council and three to the General Assembly since 2018.

In her 2021 report to the General Assembly, the Special Rapporteur will highlight new trends of manifestations and incidents of discrimination, intolerance, racist and xenophobic violence involving the participation of, and motivated by extremist movements and groups of a racist or xenophobic character, including neo-Nazis and skinhead groups. She will look – based on information received from Governments and civil society organizations at measures adopted by States, in law and policy, with a view to countering such manifestations and incidents."

The resolution also referred to as Res 76/149 was sponsored by Algeria, Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Central African Republic, China, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Haiti, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mali, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Russian Federation, South Africa, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Viet Nam and Zimbabwe.

Here are some key excerpts from the resolution:

"Recalling the Charter of the Nuremberg Tribunal, and the Judgment of the Tribunal which recognized as criminal, inter alia, the SS organization and its integral parts, including the Waffen SS, through its officially accepted members implicated in or with knowledge of the commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity connected with the Second World War, as well as other relevant provisions of the Charter and the Judgment,

Mindful of the horrors of the Second World War, and stressing in this regard that the victory over Nazism in the Second World War contributed to the establishment of the conditions for the creation of the United Nations, designed to prevent future wars and save succeeding generations from the scourge of war…

Noting that neo-Nazism is more than just the glorification of a past movement, it is a contemporary phenomenon with strong vested interests in racial inequality and an investment in gaining broad support for its false claims of racial superiority,

Recalling the relevant provisions of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action adopted by the World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination,

Alarmed at the spread in many parts of the world of various extremist political parties, movements, ideologies and groups of a racist or xenophobic character, including neo-Nazis and skinhead groups, and at the fact that this trend has resulted in the implementation of discriminatory measures and policies at the local or national level,

Noting with concern that, even where neo-Nazis or extremists do not formally participate in government, the presence therein of extreme right-wing ideologues can have the effect of injecting into governance and political discourse the same ideologies that make neo-Nazism and extremism so dangerous…

Seriously concerned that neo-Nazi groups, as well as other groups and individuals espousing ideologies of hatred, have increasingly targeted susceptible individuals, mainly children and youth, by means of specifically tailored websites with the aim of their indoctrination and recruitment,

Deeply concerned by all recent manifestations of violence and terrorism incited by violent nationalism, racism, antisemitism, discrimination based on religion, belief or origin, including Islamophobia, Christianophobia and Afrophobia, xenophobia and related intolerance, including during sports events,

Recognizing with deep concern the continued alarming increase in instances of discrimination, intolerance and extremist violence motivated by antisemitism, religion or belief, including Islamophobia and Christianophobia, and prejudices against persons of other ethnic origins, religions and beliefs…

Noting with concern, in this regard, that the variation in national standards prohibiting hate speech may provide safe havens for neo-Nazi, extremist, violent nationalist, xenophobic or racist speech owing to the fact that many neo-Nazi and relevant extremist groups of a racist or xenophobic character operate transnationally by relying on Internet service providers or social media platforms,

Stressing that the purpose of addressing hate speech is not to limit or prohibit freedom of speech, but to prevent incitement to discrimination and violence, which shall be prohibited by law,

Expressing its concern about the use of digital technologies by extremist and hate groups, including neo-Nazi groups, to disseminate their ideology, while recognizing that digital technologies are of great importance for the enjoyment of human rights and for combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance…

Expresses deep concern about increased frequency of attempts and activities intended to desecrate or demolish monuments erected in remembrance of those who fought against Nazism during the Second World War, as well as to unlawfully exhume or remove the remains of such persons, and in this regard urges States to fully comply with their relevant obligations, inter alia, under article 34 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions of 1949,

Firmly condemns incidents that glorify and promote Nazism, such as acts involving pro-Nazi graffiti and paintings, including on monuments dedicated to victims of the Second World War;

Welcomes efforts by Member States to preserve historical truth, including through constructing and preserving monuments and memorials dedicated to those who fought in the ranks of the anti-Hitler coalition;

Expresses alarm over the use by extremist groups, including neo-Nazi groups, and individuals espousing ideologies of hatred, of information technologies, the Internet and social media to recruit new members, especially targeting children and young people, and to disseminate and to amplify their hate-filled messages, while recognizing that the Internet can also be used to counteract these groups and their activities…"

The Resolution calls on States to :

"…to take appropriate measures to address the new and emerging threats posed by the rise in terrorist attacks incited by racism, xenophobia and other forms of intolerance, or in the name of religion or belief…"

…and that Member States:

"Shall declare an offence punishable by law all dissemination of ideas based on racial superiority or hatred, and incitement to racial discrimination, as well as all acts of violence or incitement to such acts against any race or group of persons of another colour or ethnic origin, and also the provision of any assistance to racist activities, including the financing thereof;

Shall declare illegal and prohibit organizations, and also organized and all other propaganda activities, which promote and incite racial discrimination, and shall recognize participation in such organizations or activities as an offence punishable by law;

Shall not permit public authorities or public institutions, national or local, to promote or incite racial discrimination."

Now, let's look at the overall voting record for this resolution which was held on December 21, 2021:

For – 130 nations

Absentions – 49 nations

Non-voting – 12 nations

Against – 2 nations

You might wonder who on earth would vote against this?

Here is the voting record by nation:

Surprise, surprise – the only two nations voting against the anti-Nazi resolution were the United States and Ukraine.

Given this information, what is interesting to see is this quote from the speech given by Russia's President Vladimir Putin as he announced to Russians that a special operation was taking place in Ukraine (with my bolds:

"I would like to additionally emphasise the following. Focused on their own goals, the leading NATO countries are supporting the far-right nationalists and neo-Nazis in Ukraine, those who will never forgive the people of Crimea and Sevastopol for freely making a choice to reunite with Russia…

The outcomes of World War II and the sacrifices our people had to make to defeat Nazism are sacred…

Your fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers did not fight the Nazi occupiers and did not defend our common Motherland to allow today’s neo-Nazis to seize power in Ukraine. You swore the oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people and not to the junta, the people’s adversary which is plundering Ukraine and humiliating the Ukrainian people."

Most importantly, he states this:

The purpose of this operation is to protect people who, for eight years now, have been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime. To this end, we will seek to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, as well as bring to trial those who perpetrated numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation…"

WhatIf any nation can understand the impact of Nazism on its society it is Russia.

What more is there to say?

