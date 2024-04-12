Cyber Attack on Nexperia

This article was last updated on April 12, 2024

The Cyber Breach at Nexperia

Nexperia, a prominent chip manufacturer based in Nijmegen, Netherlands, has become the latest victim of a significant cybercrime. This news, which has sent shockwaves through the technology world, was reported initially by RTL News before Nexperia itself confirmed it. The company divulged in a statement that cybercriminals successfully infiltrated their IT servers in the recent month. This attack has put numerous gigabytes of crucial data at risk. The breeched data comprises chip designs and distinct client data from colossal corporations like SpaceX, Apple, and Huawei. The operation can be traced back to a relatively newly formed cybercriminal outfit. In an audacious move, the hackers have uploaded dozens of confidential documents on the dark web – the subset of the world wide web that requires special software to access and is notorious for illicit activities.

Damage Control Efforts and Investigations

As soon as the hacking incident came to the public eye, the chipmaker rushed to isolate their systems from external access to mitigate the extent of the damage. In collaboration with cybersecurity experts, Nexperia is diligently scrutinizing the hack to determine the depth of the intrusion. Parallelly, Nexperia has duly reported the incident to law enforcement authorities and the Dutch Data Protection Authority for a full blown investigation. Even though Nexperia is located in Nijmegen, its ownership lies with a Chinese corporation since 2019.

Culprit Behind The Attack

The cybercriminal group claiming responsibility for this breach goes by the name Dunghill. As per available records, they first emerged in April of last year when they targeted an American game developer, Incredible Technologies. Among the following twelve victims, the majority are substantial American firms. Notable exceptions include Andrade Gutierrez of Brazil, Go-Ahead in the United Kingdom and, of course, Nexperia.

