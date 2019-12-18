Talk About Handsome Strangers…

We must confess we’ve never seen this man before, but his photo was so enchanting we just had to find out who he is. His name is Miyavi, and he’s 38 but he still has boy-band good looks. He happens to be a well-known Japanese singer/songwriter and guitarist. Miyavi attended the Unforgettable Gala in Beverly Hills this weekend – it’s an Asian American award show. The Farewell and Fresh Off the Boat were big winners, but Miyavi is a winner in his own way…

