Justin Bieber’s New Year House Party

Light up the sparklers, pop the champagne, and cue the resolutions because it’s officially a new year. A new decade, in fact, and everyone is celebrating — even your favorite celebrities.

A few celebs shared a peek into their end-of-year shenanigans that no doubt featured plenty of bubbly, party hats, and in one particular case, a box of tissues. Hailey and Justin Bieber stuck to tradition and packed on the PDA. Vanessa Hudgens gave a nod to one of her Princess Switch characters. And Kate Beckinsale made a call for fresh breath for everyone in 2020.

Click through to see who made the soon-to-be-cringeworthy “2020 vision” joke and who rang in the New Year somewhere warm and sunny.

Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion

With Blue Ivy there too, name a better trio. I'll wait.

Justin & Hailey Bieber

The Biebers rang in the new decade with a sweet kiss, and Hailey had one special request. “Please be my New Years kiss even when I’m 80!!!” she wrote.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Wearing matching 2020 glasses and black ensembles, Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, said goodbye to the “best year of my life,” and hello to “2020 vision.” We’re definitely going to be hearing this phrase a lot this year.

Chrissy Teigen

“I am not feeling great but happy new year yayyyyy,” Teigen wrote alongside a shot of her blowing her nose and wearing a party hat. Festive!

Vanessa Hudgens

Duchess Margaret, is that you? Vanessa Hudgens looked like literal royalty in fancy black gown and white gloves.

Post Malone

Post Malone may have had a rough night on the stage this New Year’s Eve, but he’s sliding into 2020 like the influencer we all need.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus started the night with a little pre-2020 selfie and ended it with not one, but two cakes. Can you saw #winning? Wait. Do people still do that in this decade?

Lizzo

“U ready?” Lizzo asked alongside a boomerang. And quite frankly, I don’t think 2020 is.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner was shining, literally, in a metallic silver dress and matching thigh-high boots as she danced with friends at a party.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid celebrated the New Year somewhere sunny, warm, and with great views, and yes we’re jealous.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale shared a New Year’s kiss and a timeless reminder of the importance of having a partner with good oral hygiene. Which was surely not a diss to her rumored ex, Pete Davidson…probably.

