Look What “The Irishman” Did For Al Pacino

Not long ago, Al Pacino used to walk freely around Beverly Hills and have lunch wherever he liked. Occasionally a fan would see him and ask for a selfie or autograph, but it wasn’t bothersome. It so happens, he’s HOT again. Nowadays when word gets out that Al is in some restaurant, (E Baldi today) word spreads like wildfire and there’s a noisy and demanding crowd waiting when he walks out. Alas, the high price of success…

