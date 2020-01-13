Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid are officially back together, go on dinner date with Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid

As former One Direction member Zayn Malik turns 27 today, he is celebrating the day with his loved one. He is also giving another shot to his relationship with Gigi Hadid. Rumours were rife that the former couple had reconciled recently. They went public on Saturday night where they were spotted arm in arm attending Gigi's mother’s Yolanda Hadid’s intimate birthday dinner.

Many photographs have surfaced online where both Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik went to an Italian restaurant il Buco in New York City. They were joined by Gigi's supermodel sister Bella Hadid and singer Dua Lipa, who is dating their brother Anwar Hadid. The Hadid sisters’ agent, IGM senior director Luiz Mattos, also attended the celebrations.

More photos of Zayn and Gigi out in NYC tonight!

Bella shared a photo from the celebration and wrote, "Our capricorn????happy birthday to day the angel that is my mother. i can’t express how lucky I feel to be your daughter. thank you for all that you are, you make me so proud every single day ! my forever bff ♥️ @yolanda.hadid."

Our capricorn????happy birthday to day the angel that is my mother. i can’t express how lucky I feel to be your daughter. thank you for all that you are, you make me so proud every single day ! my forever bff ♥️ @yolanda.hadid

Gigi wore a pale green suit with white turtle neck top. She paired up tennis shoes to complete the look. Bella chose a cream-colored jacket and paired it up with white top and white jeans and black sneakers.

Wishing the Happiest Birthday and a year full of light, good health, and adventure to my golden mamma (& matriarch to all our animal babies) @yolandahadid ????✨ I am honored and lucky to grow up learning from a woman like you. You surprise and inspire me more each year with all that you are capable of. Thank you for life and for its greatest gifts, @bellahadid & @anwarhadid 🙂 WE LOVE YOU BEYOND WORDS!

For the dinner date, Dua Lipa wore a fuschia coat by Raf Simons and paired it up with cropped jeans, a white top by Orseund Iris and heels by Attico.

