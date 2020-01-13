Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh reveals facing rape attempt at the age of 13

Deepika Padukone, whose latest outing Chhapaak released on Friday, is still promoting the film. She, accompanied by the film's inspiration Laxmi Agarwal, recently visited the Bigg Boss 13 house. The housemates were indeed elated to have Deepika over, and rounds of games followed.

However, the atmosphere turned heavy when contestant Arti Singh recalled a horrific memory from the past. Deepika and Laxmi asked all to recall one hard-hitting experience that happened to them, and Arti shared how a rape attempt on her took place when she was just 13.

“Is ghar me mujhe, 2.5 maheene ke baad panic attack aaye the aur jab mai 13 saal ki thi waha se mujhe panic attack shuru hue the. Mujhe 1.5 maheena tak panic attacks aate the. Log judge karte hain mujhe depression hai, main depression se bhi guzri thi. Pata nahi, kisi ladke ne hi chhod diya hoga to hi wo depression hota hai..Aisa kuch nahi hota hai. Jab mai 13 saal ki thi, tab mere saath, ghar me band kar ke, almost ek rape attempt hua tha. And, wo ghar ka servant tha, mai ye baat khul ke karna chahti thi. Mai ye baatein Paras ke saath share karna chahti kyuki Paras bahut hi zyada sensitive hai in cheeso ko leke.Wo hua nahi tha. Mai kabhi bhi, aaj bhi kundi band kar ke soti hu. (I had a panic attack two and a half months ago. My first panic attack was when I was 13 and I faced panic attacks for one year. People often judge me ‘she must be depressed, maybe some guy left her’. I was depressed but my own servant tried to rape me inside my house when I was 13. I wanted to talk about this and share it with Paras as I feel he is sensitive enough. I told him I can’t sleep alone, even today I need to latch the door before I sleep," she was heard saying.

This also prompted housemates Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli to mention how they were also molested as children.

Arti went on to add that she chose to open up since Bigg Boss is a huge platform and is widely watched by young women, many of whom might have had similar experiences but are too scared to talk about it.

More power to her!

