Amitabh Bachchan shares moments of bliss with parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan in this throwback video

If you follow Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter, you'd agree that his Twitter handle is a gold mine of throwback photos and videos. The megastar definitely enjoys the most sincere and dedicated fan-base, and his fans are always digging up precious moments from the past. Recently, Big B retweeted a throwback video posted by a fan.

In the video, he and wife Jaya Bachchan, along with Big B's late parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan are engrossed in a hearty conversation, and break out in laughter at one point. "such moments .. loved and lived again and again," Bachchan wrote. Watch the video below.

such moments .. loved and lived again and again https://t.co/Pjwivg8gzf

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 11, 2020

On the professional side, he is going to have a packed 2020. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, a mythological magnum opus directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars him in a pivotal role. The team recently wrapped filming in Manali. Bachchan is also a part of Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Rumi Jaffery's thriller Chehre will also have him, along with Emraan Hashmi, playing the lead role.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results