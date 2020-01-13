Amitabh Bachchan shares moments of bliss with parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan in this throwback video

If you follow Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter, you'd agree that his Twitter handle is a gold mine of throwback photos and videos. The megastar definitely enjoys the most sincere and dedicated fan-base, and his fans are always digging up precious moments from the past. Recently, Big B retweeted a throwback video posted by a fan.
In the video, he and wife Jaya Bachchan, along with Big B's late parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan are engrossed in a hearty conversation, and break out in laughter at one point. "such moments .. loved and lived again and again," Bachchan wrote. Watch the video below.
such moments .. loved and lived again and again https://t.co/Pjwivg8gzf
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 11, 2020
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply