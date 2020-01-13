’83: Ranveer Singh unveils Jiiva’s first look as Krishnamachari Srikkanth in Kabir Khan directorial

After revealing the character poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Ranveer Singh once again dropped Jiiva’s look from '83.

South star Jiiva has transformed himself to look like former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Ranveer wrote, "IT’S CHIKA, MACHA !!! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation! ???????? Presenting @actorjiiva as #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83."

View this post on Instagram

IT’S CHIKA, MACHA !!! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation! ???????? Presenting @actorjiiva as #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83 @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures @83thefilm

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 11, 2020 at 9:34pm PST

Ranveer Singh will be playing Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s Wife. 83 has a huge ensemble cast.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, ‘83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.

ALSO READ: ’83: Ranveer Singh reveals first look of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan directorial

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results