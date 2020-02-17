Lee Majors Is Still Bionic

We always thought that if Farrah Fawcett had stayed married to Lee Majors, and she hadn’t hooked up with Ryan O’Neal, her life would have been much better. Lee (The Six Million Dollar Man) and Farrah (Charlie’s Angels) were the golden couple of the 70’s – Lee was even called the “blonde Elvis Presley” because of their resemblance. Anyway, poor Farrah got mixed up with Ryan’s druggy life and neglected kids, and their only son together, Redmond O’Neal, ended up in prison. At 80, Lee Majors is thriving and his 4th wife Faith has Farrah Fawcett hair…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

