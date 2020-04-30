Vin Diesel Can’t Get No Satisfaction

Little did we know that Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel has been involved for YEARS in a battle with the Producers Guild of America because they won’t recognize his work as a producer on the movie franchise. According to Variety, the Producers Guild investigated Vin’s desire to be recognized as a producer by interviewing numerous key crewmembers on the set to determine his actual contributions. They decided his main contribution was acting. Diesel wants to be recognized as a legitimate producer because he would not only be eligible to get a best picture Oscar, but better bonuses based on box office performance. Considering HOW MANY “producer” names we now see attached to any movie, (what DO all these producers contribute, anyway?) we think the Producers Guild should make their standards clear and high.

