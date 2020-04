What do nice girls do during a pandemic? They foster puppies, of course. Kaia Gerber, 18, credits the Labelle Foundation for providing her with an adorable pandemic companion. How she could NOT adopt such a cutie is hard to imagine. Celebrities always have first choice of the most desirable – and manageable- canines at rescue places in California. Ordinary people have to settle for the more difficult acquisitions.

