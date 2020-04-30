What It’s Like To Have Wolverine For A Dad

Hugh Jackman seems to have a close relationship with his 14 year old daughter Ava, who’s wearing her pajama bottoms here. Through the years we’ve watched Ava gradually grow up in photos of them chatting and walking the same two dogs in their New York neighborhood. Note they are both masked, although NY streets are nearly deserted. Ava has banned her dad from watching her dance class perform – the last time he attended, the girls got way too excited and mobbed him in the audience. Even movie stars can embarrass their kids…

