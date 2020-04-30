Jimmy Fallon Was Almost Famous Himself When He Made The Movie

What surprised us about the crush Jimmy Fallon admitted he had on Kate Hudson while they were filming Almost Famous in 1998 is not that he was too shy to ask her out. We were totally surprised that he was even IN the film! We looked up his character and indeed, it was Jimmy’s first feature film role and he played a young know-it-all road manager. (1998 is also the year Jimmy debuted on SNL- so he wasn’t famous – yet) The movie took place in the early 70’s so Jimmy’s character wore big aviator glasses, a bad haircut, and a mustache – no WONDER he didn’t catch 19 year old Kate’s attention at the time…

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results