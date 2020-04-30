Investigative Reporter Lisa Ling Gets The Job Done

Lisa Ling has always been one of our favorite journalists. Did you know she got her first job as a news reporter at 18? We first saw her on the Oprah Winfrey Network and she’s had her own show, This is Life with Lisa Ling, on CNN for the past six years. We like the way she investigates unusual segments of American society – she has an innocent curious approach, without the somewhat sleazy point of view that some male reporters have. Lisa brought her little girl and her camera to Pacific Palisades to take some photographs today – maybe she’s working on a pandemic story…

