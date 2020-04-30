Aditi Rao Hydari – Dhanush’s “duet” recorded separately

This is possibly the first quarantine love duet in India. Tamil actor Dhanush and his very lovely Mumbai co-star Aditi Rao have just crooned a duet together for a forthcoming Tamil film Jail.
Entitled Kaathodu Kaathaanen,the song composed by G V Prakash features the voices of the lead pair of the film Jail. Lekin mazey ki baat yeh hai ke, Aditi and Dhanush did not sing the “duet” together. A source in the know informs, “G V Prakash recorded with his friend Dhanush in Chennai. And then he recorded separately with Aditi in Mumbai.”
