Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal take part in a virtual party with Mindy Kaling and Mahershala Ali!

As the world started binge-ing Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s new creation, the Netflix Original series Never Have I Ever that narrates the story of a first-generation Indian-American teen, British musician DJ Rekha hosted a special Instagram party to celebrate the show.

Rekha, along with the show’s cast member Poorna Jagannathan thought of a cool idea to throw a Bollywood party to promote the show. Joining the fanfare from Mumbai were Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, the only Bollywood stars who attended the Instagram party.

A source informs, “It was essentially what a lockdown party looks like. The show is coming at a time when everyone is seeking a respite. Richa and Ali were more than happy to join the party. Even Mindy Kaling joined in from the US; so did Oscar nominated actor Mahershala Ali. The show tells an authentic story about being a first generation Indian growing up in the US. Richa and Ali had both loved the trailer of the show and were happy to share their excitement. Shows like Never I Ever are a great step forward in making significant changes in popular culture and voice and both Richa and Ali echo that sentiment. They enjoyed good music of the party courtesy of DJ Rekha and loved interacting with about the fun theme of the show.”

