Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 54

After a 2-year-long battle with cancer, actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last today morning, at the age of 54. The actor, who underwent a long course of treatment in New York, was back in India and was recently admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital with a colon infection.
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar took to Twitter to break the news. "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute," he wrote.
— Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020
In 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, and has fought a brave battle ever since. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium, a film that only had a brief run at the theatres owing to the ognoing pandemic.
Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons. We pray his roul rest in peace!
