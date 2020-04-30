SM Entertainment confirms EXO singer Chen and his wife have welcomed their first child

In January 2020, it was reported that South Korean singer-songwriter Chen, real name Kim Jongdae, of the popular group Exo was getting married to his non-celebrity girlfriend. He also hinted that his fiance was pregnant when he mentioned a blessing came his way in his handwritten letter. Now, he has welcomed his first child with his now-wife.

It's a baby girl for Chen and his wife! Financial News revealed that Chen's wife gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Gangnam District on Wednesday, April 29.

Meanwhile, Chen was promoting with his group Exo during their comeback album 'Obsession'.

