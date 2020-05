Jennifer Lopez posted this retro inspired photo of herself and Alex Rodriguez reading the New York Times and we couldn’t love it more. First of all, they both look quite content and relaxed as opposed to pandemic-crazed. But most important, we love that they are holding the New York Times. Anyone who reads and supports newspapers is more than okay with us!

