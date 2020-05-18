Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan nails a back-flip, Tiger Shroff wants training

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan has started taking keen interest in gymnastics, and we aren't surprised at all. Given that he has a fitness-freak mother at home, the kid has naturally found himself inclined to health and fitness too. In fact, he is pretty good at it already.

Shilpa, in an Instagram post, wrote how her and husband Raj Kundra's workout rituals inspired Viaan as well. "Children always imitate whatever they see their parents doing. Seeing us workout and practice yoga, Viaan started taking an interest in his health and fitness early on. Kids have a lot of energy and it’s important for that enormous energy to be channelised well," she wrote. She also shared a video of her son, doing a perfect back-flip!

"He loves gymnastics, so I enrolled him.. But gymnastics without practice can make you rusty. So, we keep practising… keeps him occupied, active, and strong," she added, mentioning how children must be made to practice what they've decided to pursue.

Plenty of people admired Viaan's back-flip, Tiger Shroff being one of them. "I think ill need training from my little bro now post lockdown," he wrote. Given that this is coming from Tiger himself, Viaan is certainly doing really well!

