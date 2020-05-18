Shivangi Joshi is overwhelmed as her close friends surprise her on her birthday

Shivangi Joshi who turned 22 years old today was overwhelmed with joy after seeing her close friends from the fraternity dance on the song 'Kudi Nu Nachne De' from Angrezi Medium. Shivangi was in total awe of the surprise and felt blessed to have such dear friends. The video had actors Pankhuri Awasthi, Reem Shaikh, Lata Sabharwal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kaveri Priyam, and designer Neha Mahajan grooving to the song.
"Firstly the song they picked is such a lively, happy go lucky and content song that whoever is not a dancer would still do few steps or shake a leg. Plus, the lyrics totally fit the bill in the current situation we are in. During this lockdown phase, this surprise came as a breath of fresh air. Each year I celebrate my birthday with my near and dear ones and unfortunately due to COVID-19, it was not possible to throw a party. However, my family and friends totally made it up with their own level of surprises and I feel awesomely great now. Thank you guys, I love you all", she sums up.
