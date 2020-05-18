After season 1, Goldie Behl’s Rejctx 2 enthrals the young audience once again

Director Goldie Behl’s gripping thriller Rejctx 2 released recently to a fantastic response. After season 1, which was lapped up by the young adults and much talked about in the youth space, season 2 has managed to garner positive reactions from its audience as well.

Rejctx is a story of the students of Jefferson World School who deal with various societal stigmas and how they come together to form the Rejctx band amidst a thrilling plot. The storyline has been taken several notches higher in season 2. There is more drama, more suspense, and several twists and turns.

Rejctx Produced by Rose Audio Visuals Private Limited and a Zee 5 Original is the most successful series in the youth genre. It has been a trendsetter of sorts on the web space which was long awaiting a high school musical thriller.

The story of season 2 takes off from the hook point of season one. The dark secrets of the students are being unearthed by the vengeance-seeking Officer Rene (played by Esha Gupta). The new season of the coming-of-age campus drama has been shot in Thailand and is totally not worth missing out on.

The season one of the show garnered couple of awards too – Kubbra Sait won for Rejctx at ITA and Sneha Khanvilkar won for Best Music at Zee Rishtey Awards.

Director Goldie Behl whose other shows also have been loved in the web-space is being applauded for making shows that have an instant connect with the youth. Post this everyone is excited to see what’s next in store under the Rose Audio Visual banner.

