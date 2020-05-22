The Strange Case Of Jeremy Piven

We absolutely LOVED Jeremy Piven’s series Mr Selfridge so we were disappointed when he was accused of sexual misconduct (some of it quite appalling) by several women. Piven jauntily called himself “collateral damage of #MeToo, and angrily denied everything. He even took – and passed- a lie detector test to clear himself. But when no less than 8 totally separate women came forward with misconduct claims that were eerily similar, his series, Wisdom of the Crowd, was cancelled. That absolute denial of ALL charges seemed to cook his goose. He’s still in denial, but doing okay – he’s been performing stand-up successfully and has no less that 5 films in postproduction.

Above, Jeremy Piven’s French Bulldog Bubba seems to disagree with him.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results