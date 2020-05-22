Post her divorce with Madhu Mantena, has Masaba Gupta found love again?

After being married to each other for over three years, designer Masaba Gupta and producer Madhu Mantena parted ways in 2018. They announced their separation on social media, stating that it was taken mutually. Now, if reports are to be believed, then Masaba has found love again!

Her mild PDA for actor Satyadeep Mishra couldn't dodge our eyes, even earlier. We now hear that the two are indeed going around. As reported by a leading publication, Masaba and Satyadeep are now spending their lock-down period together in Goa! Well, that wasn't the plan originally and the two only went for a weekend but the lock-down came into a force and there they are, for over two months now!

Satyadeep made his Bollywood debut in 2011, with No One Killed Jessica. For those uninitiated, he was earlier married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari. Married in 2009, the couple decided to part ways in 2013.

Both Masaba and Satyadeep are yet to come out and confirm this development on the personal front, but let's hope that happens soon!

