Love this back view of Justin Bieber riding his bike barefoot in Beverly Hills, while talking on his phone. At first we thought he was wearing one of his Drew collection sweatshirts, but it turns out the Jesus is King hoodie is actually from the Kanye West Yeezy collection…and way more expensive.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results