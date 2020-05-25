Does This Mask Make You Smile – Or Give You The Creeps?

Yikes. If we happened to be at the farmers market in Studio City and saw this guy walking in, we would definitely back up. If we saw this man walking toward us on the street while we were walking our dog, we would cross the street. It’s all about the mask. There is something inherently disturbing and creepy about this half smiley facemask. Not sure if the wearer, 6’4” comedian Joel McHale (The Soup) is TRYING to look threatening, or believes he appears friendly…

