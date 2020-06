Imagine everyone’s surprise when Madonna joined a Black Lives Matter protest in London, and she was ON CRUTCHES. (She’s been having knee and other problems since October) It wasn’t too rowdy – she had a couple of bodyguards, her kids, and her boyfriend marching by her side. Madonna shouted “NO JUSTICE – NO PEACE” as she hobbled along. Interesting that Madonna claims she “has antibodies” and doesn’t need a mask…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

