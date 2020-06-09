Sharon Stone Is Ready For Anything

Sharon Stone is not wasting time while she’s been social isolating with her two youngest sons in Beverly Hills. Sharon has been writing a book about her life called The Beauty of Living Twice – most likely the title reflects her almost dying of a stroke in 2001- she’s expects it to be published next year. She’s also been giving online advice to people frightened by the riots happening close to her. She advised everyone to find a “panic room” (preferably a bathroom) they can prepare and bolt if someone breaks into their house. We’re betting she has a rather fancy one herself.

Above, Sharon and her dog Bandit

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results