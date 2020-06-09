Katrina Kaif swims along with her ‘incredible friend’ in the ocean 

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is forced to stay indoors for their own good. It's been more than two months since the nation went under lockdown. While the government has now started relaxing the lockdown in phases, things are far from getting back to normal. At such times, all we want is to get away from this situation. Katrina Kaif too seems to be missing her vacations during this time.

Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share an old video of herself swimming in the ocean along with her incredible friend- the whale. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "#tb to A beautiful day in the ocean with my most incredible friend."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film directed by Rohit Shetty was scheduled to release on March 24, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

