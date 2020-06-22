Fall In Love With Travis Scott’s House

Who doesn’t love looking at real estate? In all our HGTV dreams we never saw a house quite like the one that rapper Travis Scott just purchased for 23.5 million – and worth every penny. This deliciously modern home in Brentwood features 10,000 sq ft of outdoor space, including a fruit orchard, kaleidoscopic views – and just look at that pool! The 16,700 sq ft three story interior has 7 bedrooms, 11 baths, and don’t forget the 20 car garage. Travis, 28, shares a daughter with Kylie Jenner, but they are a couple no longer. Wonder who will occupy those seven bedrooms!

For a complete eyeful (bigger and better photos) of this spectacular residence, visit the Dirt section of Variety: https://www.dirt.com/entertainers/musicians/travis-scott-house-brentwood-1203325267/

