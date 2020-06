Madonna was NOT about to be left out on Father’s Day! She wants the world to know she is the single mother of six kids. Her oldest, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie are off on their own, (probably with their dads) but she’s in charge of David, Mercy, Estere, and Stelle, and we hear that she’s a rigorous but caring mother. Love this photo with the kids crowded around, but we get a glimpse of mom’s fishnet clad legs…

Photo: Instagram

