Irrfan Khan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar apologises to Sushant Singh Rajput’s doctor

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has created a havoc in the industry and the police are currently investigating the case of his suicide. However, according to the law, the police is allowed to reveal certain parts of the statement to public as they have been taking statements of everyone close to Sushant including his doctor. According to the reports retrieved from his apartment, Sushant was battling depression for the last 6 months and the statement of his doctor went viral for revealing intricate details of his case.

However, it was soon understood that it wasn’t the doctor’s fault and that it was required of him to provide all the information he had on Sushant to the police. Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar took to her Facebook to apologise to the doctor and wrote, “I posted the below update and many of my friends have mentioned that the therapist didn't divulge the details hence I am deleting the link. And my apologies to the doctor. But he should definitely sue the journalist then. I wonder why is netizens not reacting to this? It's not only about Sushant Singh Rajput it's also about how callous we can be to get that bit of news.

My heart goes for the girls mentioned in the article. Imagine how many would have trolled Rhea by now. We cannot know ever what happens between two individuals it's sickening to the core to pass moral judgement on social media.

Just any one gets up today and becomes judge therapist relationship counselor blah blah blah.”

Take a look at her entire post.

I posted the below update and many of my friends have mentioned that the therapist didn't divulge the details hence I…

Posted by Sutapa Sikdar on Saturday, June 20, 2020

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results