Even ho-hum tennis observers have to feel some love for this photo. Serena Williams has been isolating and hasn’t played a formal tennis match for around six months. So she decided to give a doubles tennis lesson to her little girl Alexis, who turns three in September. In matching purple tennis outfits, no less! Alexis’s enthusiasm indicates that she just might follow in mom’s footsteps…

