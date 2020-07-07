Dolph Lundgren And His Bride-to-be

Dolph Lundgren, 62, is careful to follow American regulations preventing Covid-19, even though his home country, Sweden, has minimal rules and no lockdown. It makes sense that he and his girlfriend Emma Krokdal were in Sweden where they could actually celebrate getting engaged in June. Emma, a personal trainer, is only 24 years old, and we can’t help but wonder what they have in common to talk about. After all, Dolph is not only a karate champ, but he has a masters degree in chemical engineering – making him considerably smarter than MOST actors…

Above, Dolph and Emma had lunch in Beverly Hills on July 4

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

