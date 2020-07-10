Brad Pitt Has The Right Numbers

Looks like those rumors that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are getting along better are TRUE. The houses they live in are quite close to each other in Los Feliz and the kids can walk over to Brad’s home. It appears that Brad has the security code to Angelina’s place and he paid his kids a visit today on one of his motorcycles. Brad and Angelina are certainly friendlier, but they haven’t agreed on everything when it comes to money, so their divorce is still pending.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

