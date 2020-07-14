The Paparazzi Still Love Mel Gibson

Looks like Mel Gibson is doomed to endure pesky paparazzi as long as he has a career in show business. It’s Mel’s own fault – he gets himself tangled up in outrageous situations that tabloids LOVE. Paparazzi are drawn to the temperamental actor/director, and he cannot resist making a huge fuss. Mel is not above making an angry scene in public, yelling at photographers, accusing them of stalking him. Sometimes he turns his smartphone camera on THEM, for some inexplicable reason. We think he should be flattered that the photogs still CARE about him…

Above, Mel yelling at a photographer in Malibu

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

