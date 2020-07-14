Suicide: Elvis Presley’s Lookalike Grandson

So sad that Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin Keough, 27, committed suicide in Calabasas. Imagine what it must have been like to be born Elvis Presley’s grandson, and also bear a striking resemblance to him! Certainly there were high expectations for Benjamin and he aspired to be a musician at one time. We get the feeling that Lisa Marie suffered from depression – and probably her father did also. Runs in the family. Eventually Lisa pulled herself together and quit Scientology – a radical move. It’s a family tragedy.

Above, Lisa Marie and Ben, when he was a teen

