John Travolta mourns the death of his wife Kelly Preston who lost her battle with breast cancer

Actor John Travolta is mourning the loss of his wife and actor Kelly Preston who passed away this past weekend. The actor announced that his wife lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” John Travolta wrote on Instagram. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he further continued. “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

John Travolta and Kelly Preston got married back in 1991. She was survived by their kids Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9. Back in 2009, their son Jett passed away at the age of 16.

Over the years, Kelly starred in films like Jerry Maguire, and Sky High among others.

