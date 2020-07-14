Chris Rock: Don’t Jump To Conclusions

Chris Rock was seen shopping in Soho with a supercute young woman who is NOT a new girlfriend. It’s actually his sixteen year old daughter Zahra! Back in 2014, Chris Rock wanted to divorce his wife Malaak, but not his two daughters with her, so he lives very close to them. He spends a lot of time with his girls – his older daughter hopes to start college this year. Chris came up with a detective story that has been turned into a movie called Spiral and he is Executive Producer. He also stars as a detective investigating some sickening murders with Samuel L Jackson. Hopefully, it’s being released next year…

