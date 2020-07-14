This Is What Skeet Ulrich Has Been Up To

If you’ve been wondering what Skeet Ulrich, 50, has been up to since leaving Riverdale, he’s been quite happily keeping company with gorgeous Australian model Megan Blake Irwin. (That’s Skeet behind Megan in the white shirt.) The pair just celebrated her 29th birthday at Catch. She’s been rhapsodizing about him on Instagram, saying “You make me the happiest human in the world.” Scream star Skeet IS actually quite a nice guy – we met him at House of Blues back in the 90’s and he was as down-to-earth and likeable as he is handsome…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results